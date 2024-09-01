Mega Block On Mumbai Local Route Today: List Of Services That Will Be Affected

Western Railway has announced a 10-hour mega block on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali from 10:00 PM on August 31st to 8:00 AM on September 1. This block is part of the ongoing work to lay the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

The maintenance work will significantly impact train schedules, with multiple services facing delays and cancellations during the block period.

Affected sections and timings:

Matunga to Mulund (UP and DOWN SLOW lines):

Timing: 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM

Impact:

DOWN SLOW line services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10:14 AM to 3:18 PM will be diverted to the DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund. These trains will be re-diverted to the DOWN SLOW line at Mulund and will arrive at their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10:58 AM to 3:59 PM will be diverted to the UP FAST line at Mulund, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion, and will be re-diverted to the UP SLOW line at Matunga. These services will also run 15 minutes late.

Last and first locals on the DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block: Titwala Local departing CSMT at 9:53 AM.

First local after the block: Asangaon Local departing CSMT at 3:32 PM.

Last and first locals on the UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block: Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10:27 AM.

First local after the block: Kalyan Local departing Thane at 4:03 PM.

Kurla to Vashi (UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines):

Timing: 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM

Impact:

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT from 10:34 AM to 3:36 PM and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10:16 AM to 3:47 PM will remain cancelled during the block period.

Special suburban trains will operate on the CSMT Mumbai - Kurla and Panvel - Vashi sections during the block period.

Travel Advisory: HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the block period.

Last and First Locals on the DOWN HARBOUR Line:

Last local before the block: Panvel Local departing CSMT at 10:18 AM.

First local after the block: Panvel Local departing CSMT at 3:44 PM.

Last and First Locals on the UP HARBOUR Line:

Last local before the block: Departing Panvel at 10:05 AM.

First local after the block: Departing Panvel at 3:45 PM.

Platform changes at Malad station

Platform No. 1:

Current Use: Receives DOWN slow local trains, with passengers boarding/deboarding on the left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate.

New Arrangement: Passengers will board/deboard from the right side (east) starting September 1.

Platform No. 2:

Current Use: Receives UP slow local trains, with passengers boarding/deboarding on the left side (east) for trains coming from Virar.

New Arrangement: Passengers will board/deboard from the right side (west) starting September 8.

Platform No. 3:

Current Use: Receives DOWN fast local trains, with passengers boarding/deboarding on the left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate.

New Arrangement: Passengers will board/deboard from the right side (east) starting September 22.

Platform No. 4:

Current Use: Receives UP fast local trains, with passengers boarding/deboarding on the left side (east) for trains coming from Virar.

New Arrangement: Passengers will board/deboard from the right side (west) starting September 29.

Western Railway urges passengers to be aware of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

