Man With Drugs Worth Rs 1.02 Crore Arrested In Mumbai: Police

The accused has been remanded him to police custody till February 16. (Representational)

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested a drug peddler with over 3 kg of charas worth Rs 1.02 crore from suburban Malad, an official said on Saturday.

The unit-12 of the crime branch arrested Kisan Hariprasad Goud alias Sathe (24) from Parekh Nagar in Kurar village on Friday evening, the official said.

Sathe had fled during police action on Thursday, while his aide Suraj Vijay Bahadur Yadav alias Potya was arrested with charas worth Rs 57 lakh, he said.

Following a manhunt, Sathe was apprehended at Parekh Nagar with a plastic bag containing 3.2 kg of charas worth Rs 1.02 crore, he said.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till February 16, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.