On Camera, Man Gets Stuck Between Platform And Train In Maharashtra

The incident, which happened on June 27, was caught on camera by a passerby.

A man had a narrow escape after he got stuck between the platform and railway tracks even as a train went hurtling past Asangaon station in Maharashtra.

The incident, which happened on June 25, was caught on camera by a passerby. The man, according to news agency ANI, tried to cross the tracks despite an oncoming train.

In the video, passengers waiting on the platform can be seen rushing towards the tracks to see if the man had survived. The man, who was wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers, nonchalantly gets up and walks away as if nothing had happened.

#WATCH A man survives after he got stuck between the platform and the train at Asangaon railway station while trying to cross the railway tracks. (25-06) #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/KKIa2Jhymf — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

In a similar incident, a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a train was rescued by a Railway Protection Force constable.

The passenger was identified as Nazir Malik (24), who fell while getting off from a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Mr Malik was lifted immediately by an on-duty RPF constable NB Rao on Sunday evening.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.