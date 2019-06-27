On Camera, Man Gets Stuck Between Platform And Train In Maharashtra

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: June 27, 2019 20:33 IST
New Delhi: 

A man had a narrow escape after he got stuck between the platform and railway tracks even as a train went hurtling past Asangaon station in Maharashtra. 

The incident, which happened on June 25, was caught on camera by a passerby. The man, according to news agency ANI, tried to cross the tracks despite an oncoming train.

In the video, passengers waiting on the platform can be seen rushing towards the tracks to see if the man had survived. The man, who was wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers, nonchalantly gets up and walks away as if nothing had happened.

In a similar incident, a passenger who had fallen between the platform and a train was rescued by a Railway Protection Force constable.

The passenger was identified as Nazir Malik (24), who fell while getting off from a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Mr Malik was lifted immediately by an on-duty RPF constable NB Rao on Sunday evening.



