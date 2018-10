The father and son were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the police said. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man and his son died on Saturday after falling from a building in suburban Versova, the police said.

The mishap took place at Sagarkanya building in Versova when work of a window grill was going on, on the sixth floor, a police official said.

Krishna Dinkar Jadhav (65) and his son Kishor (35) fell when the grill gave way, he said.

Both were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the official added.

