A man was allegedly shot dead and his girlfriend raped by an unidentified person in Thane's Nalimbi village on Monday night, the Thane rural police said.Ganesh Dinkar and his girlfriend were at a hillock when a man approached them and demanded money, they said. When the couple said they had no money on them, the man pointed a gun at Mr Dinkar and allegedly raped his girlfriend.When Mr Dinkar resisted, the accused shot him dead and fled, police said.