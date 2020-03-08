Man Found Dead Was Haunted By Brother's Ghost: Neighbour Tells Thane Cops

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, police said (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in the Narpoli area of Thane's Bhiwandi township on Saturday near Mumbai, police said.

Tulsiram Chavan lived alone after the death of his parents. His sibling, who had come to stay with him, died on February 2 this year, an official said quoting the complaint filed by a woman in his neighbourhood.

"The woman has told us that Mr Chavan informed her late Friday night that he used to feel the presence of his dead brother in the house, and that he was being attacked in his sleep," the official said.

"The woman asked him to sleep in her house. It was around 5am today that he went out and did not return. His body was found nearby at around 7:30am," the Narpoli police station official added.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, he said.