Man Calls To Inform About bomb At Haji Ali Dargah, Hurls Abuses: Police

A case was registered against a man who called up the office of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and claimed a bomb was placed at the heavily-patronised place of worship, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The call, by a man who identified himself as Pawan, was made on Wednesday evening, after which police were alerted by the trustees, the official added.

"The man also hurled abuses. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at Tardeo police station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," he said.

