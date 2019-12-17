Man Arrested In Mumbai For Stalking, Threatening Radio Jockey: Police

The Mumbai police arrested Vijay Alexander, a cab driver from Andhra Pradesh. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a Mumbai-based radio jockey and threatening to circulate morphed photos of her on social media, the police said today.

The Mumbai police cyber crime cell on Monday arrested Vijay Alexander, a cab driver from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

The police acted on a complaint lodged by a 34-year-old radio jockey on November 6, he said.

According to the complainant, she had posted her details on a matrimonial website, where she came in contact with Alexander, he said.

The accused started chatting with her and tried to earn her trust. However, after a few days, he asked the complainant for her bank account number, passwords and other financial details, he said.

Sensing something amiss, the complainant stopped all communication with the accused and blocked his number, the official added.

Following this, the accused started sending her abusive messages through a messaging app, the official said, adding that Alexander also threatened to circulate doctored photographs of the complainant on social media.

The police arrested the man from Vijayawada and brought him to the city, he said.

Further investigations have revealed that the accused has cheated many women by collecting their personal data through matrimonial sites, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused, who was produced in court and sent to police custody till Friday, he said.