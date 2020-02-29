Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Worth Rs 24 Lakhs From Train In Mumbai: Police

A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh. (Representational)

A Gujarat resident was arrested from in Mumbai for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train passenger, a railway police official said on Friday.

On February 2, Paresh Jayantibhai Ramani (34) stole two trolley bags, containing gold jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train that left from Mumbai Central for Gujarat, an official said.

"A case was filed by Sonam Mehta (complainant) at Borivali railway police station on the same day. We started looking at CCTV images and zeroed in on Ramani. On Monday, based on an informer tip-off, we arrested him from Bandra Terminus. He confessed to stealing two trolley bags of Mehta. We recovered the stolen gold," police official Uttam Sonawane said.

He said Ramani is a farmer from Amreli in Gujarat and no previous crime record has been found against his name as yet.