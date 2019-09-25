Man Arrested For Allegedly Forcing 8-Year-Old Son To Beg In Mumbai

The child told the police his father forced him to beg all day. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly forcing his eight- year-old son to beg, the police said today.

Ramesh Rajendra Kale, the accused, was arrested two days ago after the child was seen approaching auto rickshaw and taxi passengers in suburban Borivali, the police said

When a police patrolling team questioned the boy, he told them that his father had forced him to beg all day and taken away the alms.

The boy told the police that his father dropped him on the bridge at 10 am every day and he was forced to beg till 6 pm.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.