Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping MBA Job Aspirant In Mumbai

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday for allegedly raping a woman after she was called to a hotel room in Mumbai for a job interview, the police said.

An official said Sahil Singh Arora, a native of Delhi, was held from a relative's residence following a tip-off.

"He had promised the victim, an MBA hailing from Uttar Pradesh, a job in the human resources department of a private bank. She was then asked to attend an interview in a hotel room where she was raped," he said.

The accused found out her details from a professional networking website, he said.

"She was contacted by the accused in July. Arora posed as an employee of the private bank. After raping her, Arora told her the act had been videoed and that the clip would be sent to her father if she spoke about it to anyone," he said.

Charges under various sections have been pressed against the accused and he was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official informed.

