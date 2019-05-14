Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 37-Year-Old Woman At Mumbai Hospital

After checking the CCTV footage of the hospital, the police arrested the man. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped a 37-year-old woman at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai on the pretext of helping her fill a fee concession form, the police said today.

The accused, Deepak Annappa Kunchukurve, 31, a resident of Dharavi area, has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Friday on the fifth floor of the Sion Hospital building, a police official said.

The woman was taking care of her hospitalised sister when the accused, who had come to the hospital for some work, started a conversation with her and asked her to fill the form for seeking concession in medical bills, he said.

When the woman told him that she was unaware of any such form, the accused took her to the building's fifth floor on the pretext of showing her the counter. He then allegedly raped her at an isolated staircase there and fled, Sion police station's inspector Sanjay Popalghat said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police filed an FIR and after checking the CCTV footage of the hospital, they arrested the accused on Saturday, he said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.