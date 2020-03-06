Mumbai Man Arrested For Trying To Burn Down Neighbour's House

The man was arrested under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder).

A 25-year-old man was arrested in suburban Malvani for allegedly trying to set his neighbour's house on fire after a quarrel, the police said.

The incident took place at New Bhabrekar Nagar in suburban Malad in the early hours on Thursday, an official said.

Babloo Ayaram Singh, who is a motor mechanic, had a heated argument with Jitendrakumar Jaiswal's family on Wednesday night over a repayment of money. Mr Singh was drunk at the time.

Mr Jaiswal asked him not to use abusive language and slapped him.

Sometime after midnight, Mr Singh allegedly splashed petrol on Mr Jaiswal's house and set it on fire, the police official said.

The fire was doused but a member of Mr Jaiswal's family suffered burn injuries. On his complaint, Mr Singh was arrested under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder).