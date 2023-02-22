Major Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Biggest Slum, No Injuries Reported

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. (Representational)

A major fire broke out in some structures in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, in the early hours of Wednesday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said.

The blaze erupted in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar localities near the Dharavi fire station around 4.15 am, they said.

"The fire broke out in some structures of one to four stories serving as godowns, bakery, garment units. It was confined to electric wirings and installations, clothes, papers, sewing machine, garments," a civic official said.

"At least 12 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were engaged in the firefighting operation. The fire was doused around 11.50 am after more than seven hours of efforts," the official said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) administrative ward and other agencies had rushed to the spot on being alerted about the incident, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

