Major Fire At Industrial Complex In Mumbai, 12 Fire Engines At Spot

The fire erupted in Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon (West) around 8 pm.

A major fire broke out inside an industrial complex near Mrinal Gore flyover in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

Dousing operations were on and there were no reports of any casualties, a fire brigade official said.

The fire erupted in Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon (West) around 8 pm and at least 12 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

The flames were confined to a diesel godown and scrap materials in a few units inside the complex, the official added.

Mrinal Gore flyover was closed for traffic due to the fire, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Incidentally, a fire was also reported at a 27-storey high-rise elsewhere in Goregaon area earlier in the evening, and fire-fighting was on at the spot.

