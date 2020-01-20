Cabinet To Discuss 24x7 Operation Of Malls, Multiplexes In Mumbai: Minister

Mumbai set to open malls, multiplexes, shops, and eateries in a few areas for 24 hours from January 26

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the state cabinet will hold a meeting to discuss the issue of allowing malls, pubs, multiplexes, and eateries to remain open 24x7 and accordingly the government will take a decision on the need to increase police force.

"Decision will be taken after the Cabinet will review the issue of allowing malls, pubs, multiplexes, and eateries to remain open 24x7. Accordingly, we will decide how much pressure it will create on police. If it is to function 24x7, we will have to increase our force, state administration will make a decision," Mr Deshmukh told media.

Mumbai is all set to open its malls, multiplexes, shops, and eateries in a few areas for 24 hours on an experimental basis from January 26.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had told media persons on Friday, "Malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries to operate 24x7 in gated communities of Mumbai on an experimental basis. It will be implemented from January 26. The decision was taken in a meeting with BMC and police officials."

As decided by the Maharashtra government, these establishments will remain open round the clock in Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.The state tourism minister had said the administration will not force its decision on everyone.

"It will be decided by the owners of the establishments whether they want to open their pubs, eateries, and mall at night or not," he said.

He had added that the move would help in generating employment and revenue for the state government.