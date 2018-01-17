35 Students With Special Needs Forced To Sit Near Toilet In Mumbai School The association that runs the school for children with special needs alleged that Sister Nivedita International School has stopped the students from accessing the toilet and even the therapy room

Share EMAIL PRINT Social Support Foundation said the bigger school in Borivali has cut their water connection Mumbai: Thirty-five students of a school for children with special needs, whose classes are run on the premises of another school in Mumbai's Borivali, are sitting on a corridor outside a toilet after the bigger school's management allegedly stopped cooperating with them.



The association that runs the Divyang School, an institute for children with special needs, said the management of Sister Nivedita International School, where the classes are being run, has stopped the students from accessing the toilet and even the therapy room.



Social Support Foundation, an association of parents of children with special needs, alleged the bigger school wants to upgrade itself and so it has been harassing the children.



"The children are sitting on the verandah. For the last two months we have been harassed by the principal of Sister Nivedita International School. He has locked up our things and shut the toilets. They have cut our water connection and completely shut us out from the classroom also," Geeta, a teacher at Divyang School, told NDTV.



Social Support Foundation said it went to the Borivali police station but the police refused to file a complaint.

Social Support Foundation runs a school for children with special needs on the campus of Sister Nivedita International School



According to the parents, they were invited by the management of Sister Nivedita International School to set up a learning facility on their premises for children with special needs. The parents say they invested a huge amount of funds for the new school and have been paying rent to the bigger school regularly for using the campus.



"Whatever this issue is, we are dependent on the court's decision. We will go by the court's orders," the principal of Sister Nivedita International School told NDTV.



Social Support Foundation said their equipment has also been damaged. The management of Sister Nivedita International School did not respond to specific queries by NDTV.





Thirty-five students of a school for children with special needs, whose classes are run on the premises of another school in Mumbai's Borivali, are sitting on a corridor outside a toilet after the bigger school's management allegedly stopped cooperating with them.The association that runs the Divyang School, an institute for children with special needs, said the management of Sister Nivedita International School, where the classes are being run, has stopped the students from accessing the toilet and even the therapy room.Social Support Foundation, an association of parents of children with special needs, alleged the bigger school wants to upgrade itself and so it has been harassing the children."The children are sitting on the verandah. For the last two months we have been harassed by the principal of Sister Nivedita International School. He has locked up our things and shut the toilets. They have cut our water connection and completely shut us out from the classroom also," Geeta, a teacher at Divyang School, told NDTV.Social Support Foundation said it went to the Borivali police station but the police refused to file a complaint."They are forcing us out of the school premises immediately and in the process our 35 children are being treated by them like animals," a parent of a child with special needs told NDTV.According to the parents, they were invited by the management of Sister Nivedita International School to set up a learning facility on their premises for children with special needs. The parents say they invested a huge amount of funds for the new school and have been paying rent to the bigger school regularly for using the campus. "Whatever this issue is, we are dependent on the court's decision. We will go by the court's orders," the principal of Sister Nivedita International School told NDTV.Social Support Foundation said their equipment has also been damaged. The management of Sister Nivedita International School did not respond to specific queries by NDTV.