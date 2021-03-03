Labourer Kills Friend After Dispute Over Food In Mumbai: Police

"We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him," police said. (Representational)

A labourer allegedly killed his 27-year-old friend in Mumbai after he failed to cook food as per the his expectation, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Dahisar area late Monday night and the accused was later arrested, a police official said.

The victim, also a labourer, failed to cook food as per the liking of the accused following which both got into an argument and abused each other, he said.

The accused allegedly hit on the victim's head with a spade. The victim died on the spot, the official said.

The accused also attacked another labourer who tried to intervene, injuring the latter who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

"We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder)," Dahisar police station's senior inspector Pravin Patil said.