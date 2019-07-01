Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Father, 50, Over "Small Dispute" In Mumbai

Ashok Hawaldar Singh was stabbed in the chest by his son, police said, adding that the accused was arrested.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 01, 2019 19:55 IST
An FIR was registered in Kurar police station (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his drunk son over a small dispute on Sunday night in the Kandivali East area Mumbai, police said.

An FIR was registered in Kurar police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.



