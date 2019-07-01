Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Father, 50, Over 'Small Dispute' In Mumbai

An FIR was registered in Kurar police station (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his drunk son over a small dispute on Sunday night in the Kandivali East area Mumbai, police said.

Ashok Hawaldar Singh was stabbed in the chest by his son, they said, adding that the accused was arrested.

An FIR was registered in Kurar police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

