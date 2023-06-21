Mumbai Women Perform Yoga Wearing Traditional Maharashtrian Sarees

Nauvari is a traditional Maharashtrian saree worn in different styles across the state.

The International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today, with people coming out in huge numbers to perform yoga. A video from Mumbai has surfaced on social media that shows a group of women performing yoga in nauvari sarees at Gateway of India. The video has been posted on Twitter by news agency ANI and shows young girls wearing the traditional Maharashtrian saree and participating in the programme. International Yoga Day was first observed in 2015 and is being celebrated in full swing every year since then.

The ANI video shows the women beginning the yoga session with 'Om' chanting. They are seen sitting comfortably in 'Sukhasana' with their eyes closed. It then cuts to the participants performing some stretching before beginning the yoga session.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women in Nauwari saree perform yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/SVzYdHgM90 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

As the video progresses, a yoga trainer is seen performing a variation of Paschimottasana (seated forward bend) - a pose useful in in reducing the risk of complications related to diabetes.

The women are also seen performing Bhujangasana (cobra pose) and other poses while wearing saree.

Nauvari (also known as Kasta Sari, Kacha, Sakachcha, Lugade) is a nine yards saree worn by women in Maharashtra. The name 'nauvari' originated from the saree's length of nine yards.

The style of drape for nauvari has evolved drastically from the traditional style to the modern-age cult and is draped in such a way that it gives a trouser-dress like an appearance, while the sari is tucked at the back.

Nauvari sarees usually come in cotton and is worn in most of the Maharashtrian or Marathi dance forms.

Nauvari sarees are extremely popular in Bollywood and many actresses have worn it in various films.