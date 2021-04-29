COVID-19 Vaccination For 18+ Won't Start On May 1 In Mumbai: Top Official

Ms Bhide asserted that inoculation of those above 45 would continue even if it took longer.

The vaccination of those between 18 and 44 will not start on May 1 (Saturday) in Mumbai because of the shortage of Covid jabs, a top official said today in tweets.

"Vaccination for the new age group will start only after enough vaccines are made available, and not exactly on 1st May," tweeted Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner in Mumbai's civic body BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

She said senior citizens need not worry that they would be deprived of Covid shots when the new round of vaccinations began for all adults.

"Please wait till we have adequate vaccine stock and you can get your jab without having to stand in long queues. We will continue to put out more details. Please take care. Wear double masks at vaccination centres," she tweeted, making it official that vaccinations will not begin for a wider group in India's financial capital.

Ms Bhide asserted that the inoculation of those above 45 would continue even if it took longer.

"All senior citizens in Mumbai are kindly requested not to crowd or stand in long queues at vaccination centres. Vaccine is in short supply just for now and so not available at all places in enough quantity. But be rest assured that all 45+ years citizens will eventually get vaccinated," tweeted Ms Bhide.

"Even when the new drive for 18-44 year age group starts, the centres available now will continue to remain active for 45+ years citizens. BMC will add at least 500 more public and private (centres) for the new drive. So vaccination for 45+ shall not be compromised or slowed down."

The official admission of a vaccine shortage came on a day the Bombay High Court was told by a petitioner that he had tried to get a vaccine appointment but there were no slots till July.

“As far as the vaccine is concerned there are no slots available until July. After waiting in line for hours, there is a board put up saying they are out of stock. Since four days I'm running pillar to post trying to get an appointment,” the petitioner said.