Inspired By 'Farzi', Mumbai Gang Prints Fake Garba Passes Worth Rs 36 Lakh

The gang sold "cheap" passes, which turned out fake, at a price of Rs 3,000 each.

A gang led by a web designer printed fake passes worth Rs 36 lakhs for a Garba night in Mumbai, their inspiration was a popular Indian web series, the police said.

Inspired by the web series 'Farzi' in which actor Shahid Kapoor played an artist who prints counterfeit currency with his friend, a web designer printed fake passes for a garba night to exploit the fervour in the festive season.

The accused designer, Karan Ajay Shah, admitted that he was inspired by the 'Farzi' and led a gang to print cheap fake passes for the event.

The police recovered passes worth Rs 36 lakh and cheated over 1,000 people with the counterfeit. The cops seized fake season passes for a garba event in Mumbai's Borivali which is taking place from October 15 to 24.

The police have arrested four people including the designer and recovered 1,000 fake passes and 1,000 hologram stickers worth Rs 10,000, four computers and a printer.

The gang sold "cheap" passes, which turned out fake, at a price of Rs 3,000 each to at least 1,000 people, the police said.

Two people from the gang are on the run and the police have started a search to arrest them