Infant Kidnapped From Mumbai Train Station Found In Nashik

Police have made an arrest in the case (Representational)

An infant who was kidnapped from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on March 29 has been rescued from Nashik, a senior police official said today.

The child was rescued after Thane police, probing an earlier child kidnapping case in Mumbra township, got vital leads on the CSMT incident, said senior police officer Deepak Deoraj.

A 10-month old toddler Salman was kidnapped on February 3 from Mumbra and several Thane police teams were probing the case and scouring CCTV images from the vicinity, he said.

"We found similarities in the Mumbra and CMST kidnappings and started working on the leads. In the Mumbra case, our main suspect was a burkha-clad woman," Deoraj told reporters in Thane.

He said a Thane police team reached Panchavati area in Nashik on Sunday and found the infant kidnapped from CSMT with a woman identified as Neelam Sanjay Bora (35).

"Bora has been arrested and the child rescued. Efforts are on to trace 10-month-old Salman who was kidnapped in February from Mumbra," he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.