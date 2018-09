The pilot had requested for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad. (File)

An Ahmedabad-bound Indigo Airlines flight suffered a tyre burst while taking off from Mumbai airport on Wednesday. All the 185 passengers on 6E 361, an A320 flight, are reported to be safe.

The pilot had requested for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad, which was immediately approved by the ATC. The emergency procedures were initiated and the aircraft was accorded full priority.

The aircraft is now parked at Ahmedabad airport for a detailed inspection.

