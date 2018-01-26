Rally Vs Rally: Mumbai Braces For Mega Show Of Political Strength On Republic Day

The "Save The Constitution" march was initially organised by some activists will now see opposition leaders from political parties across the country joining in, after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he would be joining it and invited other parties as well.
Some big names joining the march include Sharad Yadav, D Raja of CPI, Sitaram Yechury of CPM, Dinesh Trivedi of TMC. Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani will also be a part of the march.
Comments
Not to be left behind, the ruling BJP will also organise a march. Posters announcing this march have been put up across the city. The march will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to counter the opposition's show of strength. The BJP's "Tiranga Ekta Yatra" starts at 2 pm from Chiytabhoomi and ends at the Kamgar Maidan in the Elphinstone area. The BJP is also organising similar marches across the state.