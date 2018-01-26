Rally Vs Rally: Mumbai Braces For Mega Show Of Political Strength On Republic Day While opposition parties will walk in the "Save The Constitution" march, BJP has organised the "Tiranga Ekta Yatra" which will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BJP's "Tiranga Ekta Yatra" starts at 2 pm from Chiytabhoomi in Mumbai (File) Mumbai: This Republic Day, it will be rally versus rally in Mumbai as both the opposition and the ruling parties have planned mega show of strength in the city.



The "Save The Constitution" march was initially organised by some activists will now see opposition leaders from political parties across the country joining in, after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced that he would be joining it and invited other parties as well.



Some big names joining the march include Sharad Yadav, D Raja of CPI, Sitaram Yechury of CPM, Dinesh Trivedi of TMC. Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani will also be a part of the march.



Senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi will also be a part of the rally. The march will begin from Ambedkar statue near Mumbai University at noon and end at the Shivaji Statue near Gateway of India. The Congress says it's organising protests across the state as well.



Not to be left behind, the ruling BJP will also organise a march. Posters announcing this march have been put up across the city. The march will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to counter the opposition's show of strength. The BJP's "Tiranga Ekta Yatra" starts at 2 pm from Chiytabhoomi and ends at the Kamgar Maidan in the Elphinstone area. The BJP is also organising similar marches across the state.



