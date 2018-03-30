In A Movie-Like Chase, Mumbai Man Catches Thief, Snatches Back 5 Lakh While one of them distracted the businessman, the other lifted the bag containing Rs 5 lakh from the car's seat after which they both fled, police said.

A 27-year-old man, who stole a bag containing Rs 5 lakh from a car at a traffic signal, was caught after a dramatic chase in suburban Mumbai's Borivali on Thursday, police said. However, his accomplice managed to escape.



The incident took place around 11.20 am on Thursday.



Yasin Dhobi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and his accomplice knocked on the window of businessman Kiran Makwana's car at a signal on RM Bhatt Road in Borivali West.



While one of them distracted Mr Makwana, the other lifted the bag containing Rs 5 lakh from the car's seat and both fled, police said.



Mr Makwana got out too and started chasing Yasin Dhobi and his accomplice.



After covering some distance on foot, the two boarded an auto rickshaw. Still on the chase, Kiran Makwana took another auto rickshaw and continued to follow them.



Meanwhile, some onlookers alerted policemen Devidas Rasal and Assistant Senior Inspector Masekar, who were on patrolling duty nearby.



The policemen too joined the chase in another auto rickshaw.



The businessman eventually caught up with the accused, and with the help of some people and the policemen caught Yasin Dhobi. His accomplice managed to escape.



Luckily, Yasin Dhobi had the bag of cash, which was then recovered.



Yasin Dhobi is a member of a gang which "lifts" bags from crowded places, police said, adding that further probe is on.





