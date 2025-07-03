Husband Kills Man Over Suspicion Of Having Affair With Wife, Surrenders: Cops

A 24-year-old man allegedly attacked another man with a sharp weapon over suspicion that the latter was having an affair with his wife, and then surrendered before police in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident which took place on Wednesday evening in Wadala (East) area.

The accused, Junaid Khan alias China, had a suspicion that the victim was having an affair with his wife, the official said.

He spotted the victim near a shrine and in a fit of anger allegedly attacked him with a sword-like weapon.

The victim suffered serious injuries on several body parts, including chest and head, and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

The accused subsequently went to the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station and surrendered, he said.

The accused has been arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder, the official said.

