High Tide Heaps Trash Along Mumbai's Marine Drive, 25 Tonnes Cleared

Mumbai civic body employees worked in pouring rain to clear the garbage

A high tide threw up huge amounts of garbage along Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive today, adding to the city's troubles as it grapples with heavy rain. The weather office has said that the 4.9-metre tide is the highest of four monsoon months.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows Mumbai civic body workers, wearing yellow raincoats, clearing trash returned by the roaring sea. Huge waves are seen crashing on the shore and rain continues.

Civic body workers cleared nearly 25 metric tonnes of garbage from Marine Drive, working continuously in pouring rain and foul smell.

Heavy rain in Mumbai has disrupted normal life, leading to traffic jams and delaying suburban trains. The movement of trains on the Thane and Panvel sections has been affected, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at various stations. The Mumbai civic body has started relief camps at schools in south and central Mumbai, where refreshments are being provided to them.

Garbage and stench along the Marine Drive is a common occurence during monsoon.

Schools and colleges in the city also remained closed. Several low-lying areas in the city and suburbs were submerged, severely disrupting traffic. Several flights have also been delayed.

The weather office has warned of extremely heavy rain in the next 24 hours and asked people to not go near the sea.

Thane in Maharashtra was one of the worst affected, with various low-lying places flooded and schools closed. In Palghar, several people were stranded as roads remained flooded. A video also showed cattle being swept away in the water.

Mumbai Police has asked people to be cautious amid the deluge. "As per the weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs. We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai," they tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.