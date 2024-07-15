Heavy Rain Likely In Mumbai Tomorrow; Weather Office Issues Orange Alert

Several parts of the state have been getting heavy rain for the last couple of days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Tuesday (July 16).

IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur for tomorrow.

Several parts of the state have been getting heavy rain for the last couple of days, causing floods and traffic snarls in different cities.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD stated that the monsoon has started shifting downward and that coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa will receive more than 20 cm of rain in the coming days.

"The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there. Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi," IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told ANI.

Many states across India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last several days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

Amid heavy rain and thunderstorms in many parts of Maharashtra, the Kamwari River in the Bhiwandi area of Thane was overflowing on Sunday, causing water to enter the houses of people living near the banks.

Knee-deep water has filled the houses of people living in the Sultania Gali slum area near the Kamwari River in Bhiwandi, displacing many people from their homes due to the rise in river water level.

Meanwhile, many districts in Kerala are on red alert on Monday.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Monday.

