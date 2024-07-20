Heavy Rain In Mumbai Causes Traffic Chaos, Andheri Subway Flooded

The Andheri subway, a critical link for commuters, has been closed due to significant waterlogging.

Overnight and continuing morning rain have brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting public transport services and causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

According to the weather office, at 11:28 am, the sea will witness a high tide with waves reaching up to 4.24 metres. This timing coincides with heavy rains, raising concerns about potential flooding. Mumbai and Palghar are under a yellow alert, while Thane district faces a more severe orange alert.

Yesterday, Mumbai's central recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm, while eastern and western Mumbai recorded 57 mm and 67 mm, respectively. The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the city, indicating that the downpour is likely to continue, exacerbating the current challenges.

Mumbai's public transport services were significantly impacted. The incessant rain has led to waterlogging on roads and railway tracks, causing delays in suburban train services, which were running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. Water accumulation on the tracks at Chunabhatti on the Harbour line, compounded by high tide, has slowed train movements.

The main line of the Central Railway faced additional delays due to a technical glitch in a train engine. The Western Railway has stated that its suburban services are running, though not without challenges. All three lines - Central, Western, and Harbour - are running 10 minutes late.

The Andheri subway, a critical link for commuters, was closed due to significant waterlogging. The continuous rainfall has filled the subway with water, making it impassable. However, it was opened later in the day, once the water subsided.

Heavy rain has battered Thane district since midnight. Water has accumulated at the Thane Vandana bus depot and the local market, leading to disruption in daily activities.

In Nagpur, heavy rain warnings have led to the closure of schools across the district. Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar told NDTV that all schools will remain shut today. Although flight schedules at Nagpur airport remain unaffected, the situation in Bhiwandi city is critical. Since morning, heavy rain has caused water accumulation in several parts of the city, including knee-deep water in the Teen Batti area of Sabzi Bazar. Many low-lying areas are at risk of water entering homes and shops if the rains persist.

