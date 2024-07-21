Heavy Rain Alert In Mumbai, Some Roads Flooded; Chief Minister Takes Stock

Vehicles move on a flooded road after heavy rain at Dadar in Mumbai

Some roads in Mumbai are flooded after rain, and the weather office has forecast more rain today in the crowded, humid city.

The intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower will continue at many places of Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 18-24 hours, the weather office has said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today ordered officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local bodies to stay sharp and focus on rescue and relief work.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain in some districts of Konkan, including Mumbai and other districts.

Mr Shinde said all agencies must get timely information from the IMD and the State Disaster Management Cell and make a plan of action to help citizens.

The water level of dams and ponds should be determined and a controlled discharge system should be provided to prevent the risk of flooding, he said. Traffic in flood-hit areas should be stopped and diverted to alternative routes in case of flood situations, Mr Shinde told officials.