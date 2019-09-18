Heavy Rain Alert In Mumbai, Goa Over Next 2 Days

Heavy rain alert in Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department, in its latest forecast, said that Mumbai and other parts of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days.

New Delhi: 

Heavy rain alert has been sounded in Mumbai and other parts of Madhya Maharashtra over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Satara could receive rainfall greater than 204.4 mm along with thunderstorm activity today.

Sounding a red alert in Madhya Maharashtra region today, the Met department said, "Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is likely today." An orange alert with widespread rainfall warning has been sounded for the coming  two days in the region.

Other than Mumbai, isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy spells of rain, according to weather department's latest forecast.

Goa and Konkan region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 2 days (September 18 to September 19)," the weather department said.

It has also advised fishermen to not venture into these areas for the next couple of days.



