Man Gets Stuck In Grinder While Making Chinese 'Bhel' In Mumbai, Dies

The incident was captured on CCTV

A man has been killed after he got stuck in a grinder while making food in Mumbai, officials said. The victim, 19-year-old Suraj Narayan Yadav, was a resident of Jharkhand and had recently started working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Worli.

The police have filed a case against the owner of the stall, Sachin Kothekar.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place when Mr Yadav was running a grinder machine to prepare raw material for Manchurian and Chinese Bhel.

The video shows his shirt getting stuck in the grinder machine - which was his waist height - when he put his hand inside.

Within seconds, he was swallowed by the machine.

Mr Yadav reportedly had no prior experience or technical knowledge of operating such equipment.

Mr Kothekar allegedly assigned him the job without giving him proper safety measures or training.