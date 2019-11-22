No Plan To Shift Bullet Train Terminus From Mumbai's Bandra: Centre

Centre does not plan to shift the proposed bullet train terminus from the Bandra Kurla Complex

The government today said it does not plan to shift the proposed bullet train terminus from the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated this in the Rajya Sabha, in reply to a question from MP Kumar Ketkar on whether the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had suggested to the Railways to construct the bullet train terminus on its land at Dadar or Bandra and not at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Mr Ketkar also sought to know whether there was a possible loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore, if the MMRDA land in BKC is given to the Railways.

