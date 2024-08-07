Girl Dies As Golden Retriever Falls On Her From 5th Floor, Shows CCTV

The dog also suffered injuries and was later taken to an animal hospital.

Tragedy befell a three-year-old girl near Mumbai when she was out on a walk with her mother on Tuesday afternoon. A golden retriever fell on her from the fifth floor of a building that they were passing by.

The girl fainted and her mother rushed her to a hospital. She died during treatment.

The incident was reported from Amrit Nagar area of Mumbra, about 30 km from Mumbai. It was captured on CCTV.

The dog also suffered injuries, but was able to stand up on its own seconds later, the footage showed. The retriever was then rescued and taken to an animal hospital.

It's not clear how the canine fell from such a height; whether the dog was pushed or thrown by someone in an act of animal cruelty.

The incident is being probed further by the police.