A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 24, 2018 16:42 IST
Four-Year-Old In Mumbai Receives Heart Transplant From Aurangabad

The girl has been put under observation after the heart transplant. (Representational)

Thane:  A heart, retrieved from a 13-year-old who had died in an accident, was transported from Aurangabad to Mumbai and transplanted to a four-year-old girl.

A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful and the girl, a resident of Jalna, was under observation.

A hospital statement said the heart was taken from a 13-year-old boy, who died in a road accident, in Aurangabad's MGM Hospital on Saturday.

It left for Aurangabad Airport at 1 50 pm and reached within four minutes, thanks to a green corridor set in place, the hospital said.

A chartered flight brought the heart to Mumbai Airport at 3 pm from where it was rushed, via a green corridor, to Fortis Hospital, about 18 km away.

"The heart reached Fortis at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved in Aurangabad. The distance covered stood at 323.5 kilometres," Fortis officials said.
 

