Four-Year-Old In Mumbai Receives Heart Transplant From Aurangabad A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful.

Share EMAIL PRINT The girl has been put under observation after the heart transplant. (Representational) Thane: A heart, retrieved from a 13-year-old who had died in an accident, was transported from Aurangabad to Mumbai and transplanted to a four-year-old girl.



A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful and the girl, a resident of Jalna, was under observation.



A hospital statement said the heart was taken from a 13-year-old boy, who died in a road accident, in Aurangabad's MGM Hospital on Saturday.



It left for Aurangabad Airport at 1 50 pm and reached within four minutes, thanks to a green corridor set in place, the hospital said.



A chartered flight brought the heart to Mumbai Airport at 3 pm from where it was rushed, via a green corridor, to Fortis Hospital, about 18 km away.



"The heart reached Fortis at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved in Aurangabad. The distance covered stood at 323.5 kilometres," Fortis officials said.





