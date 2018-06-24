Four-Year-Old In Mumbai Receives Heart Transplant From Aurangabad

A statement from Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund, where the transplant took place, said that the operation was successful and the girl, a resident of Jalna, was under observation.
A hospital statement said the heart was taken from a 13-year-old boy, who died in a road accident, in Aurangabad's MGM Hospital on Saturday.
It left for Aurangabad Airport at 1 50 pm and reached within four minutes, thanks to a green corridor set in place, the hospital said.
A chartered flight brought the heart to Mumbai Airport at 3 pm from where it was rushed, via a green corridor, to Fortis Hospital, about 18 km away.
"The heart reached Fortis at 3:24pm, one hour and thirty-four minutes after it was retrieved in Aurangabad. The distance covered stood at 323.5 kilometres," Fortis officials said.