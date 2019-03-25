Former Dawood Aide Dies Of Heart Ailment At Mumbai Hospital

Details of his ailment and death would be released later by the hospital. (Representational)

A former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case died today in Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai, medical authorities said.

Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment, a hospital official said.

Details of his ailment and death would be released later in an official statement from the hospital, the official added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.