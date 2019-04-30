Fire Breaks Out On 15th Floor Of Residential High-Rise In Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out at a high-rise in Navi Mumbai this evening

A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a residential high-rise in Navi Mumbai this evening. Six fire trucks and several ambulances have been rushed to the building at Sector 19 Mahavir Plaza.

The cause of the fire that broke out at 6:45 pm is not known yet. No one was injured, rescue personnel said.

Firefighters said all residents from the building have been evacuated and no is trapped inside.

More details are awaited.

