A fire broke out at Solapur Express in Mumbai's CST railway yard

A fire broke out on a train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway yard on Tuesday afternoon. In visuals on TV, scores of firemen were trying to put out the fire on a coach of the Solapur Express, which was parked at the yard. Thick smoke was coming out of the windows.A huge crowd watched the firefighting operation and the police could be seen trying to control any panic or chaos.