Short-Circuit Triggers Fire At Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound

A minor fire broke out at a pub near the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai Friday morning.

The incident took place at Tamasha pub located on the ground floor of a building near the Kamala Mills compound around 11.30 am, a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The blaze, which was triggered by short-circuit, was extinguished within minutes, the official said.

"The fire was doused even before the fire brigade team arrived," he said.

The incident brought back bitter memories of the devastating blaze at the Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above pub at Kamala Mills which killed 14 persons and injured several others on December 29 last year.