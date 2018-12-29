Fire At Commercial Complex In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

Another fire was reported in a building located near Kamala Mills compound in Worli this morning.

Mumbai | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2018 19:25 IST
Mumbai: 

A level-3 fire broke out at Sadhana House in Mumbai's Worli area this evening, the fire department said. No casualties have been reported.

The fire department received a call at around 4.45 pm after fire broke out on the ground floor of Sadhana House, a commercial complex behind Mahindra Towers. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot.

In terms of severity, level-1 is the lowest while level 5 is "extreme".

Another fire was reported in a building located near Kamala Mills compound in Worli this morning. Four fire engines were used to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.  

On December 29 last year, a major fire at two rooftop restaurants in the Kamala Mills compound had left several people dead.

