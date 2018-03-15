Farmer Dies After Being Allegedly Assaulted By Police In Maharashtra's Latur

Pandurang Martand, who hails from Chichondi village in Nilanga tehsil of the district, was allegedly assaulted by head constable Namdeo Koli at a state transport bus depot, an official said.
Mr Koli (58) punched Martand, a farmer by profession, with his hands and feet, leaving him injured. The victim went home after the incident and was under medical treatment, he said.
What triggered the assault was not yet known, the official added.
Comments
"Based on the complaint we registered an accidental death case at the Aurad Police Station. We are investigating whether Martand's death was caused due to the attack," another senior police official said.