'Extremely Heavy Rain' Likely In Mumbai Today, Says Weather Office

Mumbai has received very heavy rain this monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" in Mumbai and the adjoining Raigad district for today and tomorrow.

The weather office has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts, an official said.

This indicates a precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning, he said.

However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, the official said.

