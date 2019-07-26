Eknath Gaikwad Appointed Working President Of Mumbai Congress

Eknath Gaikwad was a three-time legislator from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Former lawmaker Eknath Gaikwad was appointed as the working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee today, according to a party statement.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for appointing Eknath Gaikwad as the working president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee," the statement from AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Mr Gaikwad had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election. He earlier represented the Mumbai South Central constituency. He was a three-time legislator from Dharavi slum area and a minister in the Maharashtra government.

The appointment comes almost three weeks after Milind Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.