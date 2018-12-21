Eight Students Injured In Alleged Commotion At Mumbai College Function

Injured students were taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital, a BMC official said. (Representational)

Eight students were injured following a "commotion" during a function at Mithibai College in suburban Vile Parle Thursday evening, a civic official said.

The initial reports suggested that there was a stampede, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was not a stampede, but a minor incident caused by panic.

Boys from the neighbourhood thronged the college auditorium during a singing performance and some students complained of suffocation, which led to people running helter-skelter, said the official from the BMC's Disaster Management Unit.

Injured students were taken to the nearby Cooper Hospital and their condition was stable, he said.

