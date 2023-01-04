Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Former Colleague In Mumbai

An FIR for molestation and other relevant offences was registered, police said. (Representational)

A 27-year-old doctor has been arrested by police here for allegedly molesting a former woman colleague, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Dindoshi Police, the 30-year-old woman doctor had worked with the accused at a civic-run hospital earlier.

He entered her dispensary earlier this week and abused her over some old dispute and also molested her, the woman said in her complaint.

He also threatened to circulate her morphed pictures on social media and defame her, the woman said.

An FIR for molestation and other relevant offences was registered at Dindoshi police station and the accused was arrested on late Tuesday night.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

