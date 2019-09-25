Rape Accused Collapses, Dies After Police Chase Him In Mumbai's Dharavi

Locals cornered the Shahunagar police station in Mumbai's Dharavi (Representational)

A 38-year-old man, wanted in a case of kidnapping and rape, collapsed and died in Mumbai when a police team was chasing him on Tuesday, an official said.

Locals cornered the Shahunagar police station in Mumbai's Dharavi after the incident, protesting the death of Surendra Parcha, the accused.

Parcha was resident of Matunga Labour Camp, Walmikhi Nagar, Dharavi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Niyati Thaker Dave said Parcha was wanted in a rape case.

His estranged wife had accused him of kidnapping and raping her.

A team of Shahunagar police station got a tip-off on Tuesday that he was in the area. When he saw police, he ran, and as the sleuths chased him, he collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, Dave said.

"We have transferred the case to the Crime Branch so that this case is treated like a custodial death case and there is a fair probe," Dave added.

Over 25 serious cases had been registered against Parcha in different police stations in the city, police sources said.

