1 Dead, 3 Injured After Building Collapses In Mumbai's Dharavi

One person died while three sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction building in Dharavi's PMGP colony in Maharashtra capital Mumbai collapsed on Sunday night.

It is being alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the contractor. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

A resident of PMGP colony Naim Kureshi said: "A pipe fell from under construction building. One person, who died was an auto driver. A person driving a bike also sustained injuries, we took him to hospital. The incident took place around 10:30 pm."

A team of police and fire officials is present at the spot.

