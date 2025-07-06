In Mumbai, A Same Sex Relationship Ends In Minor Boy's 'Cold Drink' Murder

A same-sex relationship between two teenagers in Mumbai has ended in a grisly murder. The 19-year-old accused has been arrested after the father of his 16-year-old partner alleged that the accused spiked a cold drink, and the minor died of poisoning. Police are now waiting for the forensic report to confirm the allegation.

According to police sources, the victim's father has said in his complaint that on June 29, the teenager left his home for a walk. When he did not return that night, a search began. The next day, a friend of the victim told his family that he had visited the accused's place the day before. When the victim's family members reached the accused's home, they found the teenager in bed and the accused sitting next to him. When attempts to wake him up failed, a doctor was called in, and it was confirmed that the 16-year-old had died.

Investigation revealed that the accused offered a cold drink to the victim, after which he started vomiting and died. The forensic report in the case is awaited.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father. According to the complaint, the accused took the victim to Nagpur about four months back and his family was not informed. When he returned, the victim's parents asked him to stay away from the accused. The victim then stopped meeting and talking to the accused. Upset over this, the accused plotted the murder, invited the victim to his home and offered him the poisoned cold drink, police suspect. The accused has now been arrested and police are waiting for the forensic report to proceed with the probe.