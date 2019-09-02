Devotees Throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal As Ganeshotsav Begins

The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in the pandal.

Devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai


Mumbai: 

Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off this morning.

The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in the pandal. A contemporary look of Chandrayaan-2 launch has been given to the pandal this year. 

During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessings of their revered God. 

A special "Kakad-aarti" was performed at the Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Hundreds of people participated in the special "aarti" that was held early in the morning at the temple. 

Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. 



